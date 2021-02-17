Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report sales of $150.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.50 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $103.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $536.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $621.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $454.55 million, with estimates ranging from $426.50 million to $483.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,088 shares of company stock worth $215,385 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $150,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $847.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.