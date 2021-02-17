Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.53. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $13.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.15. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

