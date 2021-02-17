Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $87.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $413.97 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $4.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,783.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $432.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,746,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,432,773.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,501 shares of company stock worth $26,824,918. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

