Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.16. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIGR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 207,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

