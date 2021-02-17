Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.16. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
Shares of EIGR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 207,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
