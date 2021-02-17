Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $529,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,685. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 21.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,581,000 after buying an additional 401,795 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GATX by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GATX by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GATX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. GATX has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

