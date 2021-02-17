Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $3.70. KLA reported earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $13.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $15.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $337.18 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.03 and its 200-day moving average is $235.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

