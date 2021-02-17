Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulmatrix.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PULM opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.66.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

