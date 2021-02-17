Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulmatrix.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.
PULM opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.66.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
