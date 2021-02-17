Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post $14.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $44.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $69.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $140.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOHO opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.