Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to announce sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.24 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $15.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,319,000 after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,963,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,406,000 after acquiring an additional 188,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 67.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

