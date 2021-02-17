Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $227.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $229.19 million. Yelp reported sales of $249.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $995.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -212.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

