Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Announce -$3.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.61). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,068.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($36.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.06) to ($33.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,536,803 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,185,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,641,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

