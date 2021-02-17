Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.24. American Tower posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 551.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,253,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.10. 18,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,929. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

