Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.89 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 211,431 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 635,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 241,649 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

