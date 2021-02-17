Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 191,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

