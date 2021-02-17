Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.27). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $175.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 332.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.