Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce sales of $333.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.99 million to $344.60 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $307.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several analysts have commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

