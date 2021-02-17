Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 663,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at about $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in NCR by 57.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $42,531,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

