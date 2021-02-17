Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post sales of $282.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.43 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $249.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.