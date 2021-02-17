Zacks: Brokerages Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). TrueCar posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 623,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $540.25 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.38.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

