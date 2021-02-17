Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.38). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 42,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,460. The firm has a market cap of $414.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

