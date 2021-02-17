Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce $41.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.86 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $42.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $136.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $170.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

