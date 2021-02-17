Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.96 Million

Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post sales of $527.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $532.00 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $426.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

NYSE VSTO opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.