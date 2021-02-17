Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $319.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.
Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.