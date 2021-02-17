Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $319.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

