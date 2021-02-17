ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ZAGG has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $126.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

