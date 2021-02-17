Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.60 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $93,963.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,941.61 or 1.00050794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.00505644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00887563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00278121 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00107622 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,544,658 coins and its circulating supply is 10,515,158 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.