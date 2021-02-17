Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Zano has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $101,664.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,985.37 or 0.99937250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.41 or 0.00500621 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.86 or 0.00901340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00278359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,545,672 coins and its circulating supply is 10,516,172 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

