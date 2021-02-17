ZB Token (ZB) One Day Volume Tops $14.27 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $176.71 million and $14.27 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.40 or 0.00853227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045403 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.03 or 0.04946170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00044686 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

