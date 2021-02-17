Zcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $2.44 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $167.17 or 0.00326277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00146798 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001445 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,152,050 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

