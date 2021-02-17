Zcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,508.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.89 or 0.03529305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00442418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $711.79 or 0.01381894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.13 or 0.00475896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.00490680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00323473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00029674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002680 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

