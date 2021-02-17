Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $322,541.47 and $95,246.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00319150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00082546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00084054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00447256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,173.09 or 0.86439385 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

