Zel Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.53 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 88.4% against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $952,770.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00321702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00158675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00052293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002561 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,861,350 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

