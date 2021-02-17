Zelwin Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Zelwin token can now be bought for $4.50 or 0.00008611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $317.92 million and $685,828.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00319150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00082546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00084054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00447256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,173.09 or 0.86439385 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

Buying and Selling Zelwin

