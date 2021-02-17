Zen Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,556.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

