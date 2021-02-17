Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Ithaka Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Zendesk worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 40.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 33,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.00. 27,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,122 shares of company stock worth $8,705,116. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.