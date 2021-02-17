Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 104% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $4.37 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00839233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00044920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.23 or 0.04901523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016040 BTC.

ZEFU is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

