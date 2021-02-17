ZENZO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,379.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,379.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00287258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002229 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012848 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

