ZEON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $358,556.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $24.85 million and approximately $358,556.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00866762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.06 or 0.05002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00015842 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

