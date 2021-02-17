Zero Price Tops $0.20 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Zero has traded up 60.5% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $1.98 million and $164,673.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00323561 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00157822 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00052582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,664,497 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

