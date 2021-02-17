Zero Utility Token Trading 70.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.33 million and $55,087.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 70.3% higher against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for $1,374.51 or 0.02662948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00310369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00073651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00443621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00175919 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

Zero Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

