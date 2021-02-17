Zetacoin (ZET) Market Cap Hits $154,482.04

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $154,482.04 and $8,743.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,358.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $721.79 or 0.01378557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.00 or 0.00469830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00035040 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003786 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,458,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.