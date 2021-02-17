Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $596,916.63

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $596,916.63 and $2,688.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 128.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.00886959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.05 or 0.04934287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015902 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032263 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

