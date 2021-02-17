Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,809 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Houlihan Lokey worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLI. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

