Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,539 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Health Catalyst worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after buying an additional 1,927,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2,485.8% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 128,787 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.