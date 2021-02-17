Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 222,177 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,791,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cohu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $653,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Cohu stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

