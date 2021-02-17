Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 47,036 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Knowles worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

