Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -622.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

