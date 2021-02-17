Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Materion worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Materion by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Materion by 69.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Materion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

