Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.84.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

