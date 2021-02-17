Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

ALGN stock opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $13,886,765 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

