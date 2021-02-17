Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Silk Road Medical worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $67,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

SILK opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $570,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $641,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,946,338. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

